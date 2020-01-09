Karnataka Guv seeks report on 'Free Kashmir' placard

The Office of the Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala on Thursday has sought the University of Mysore (UoM) for a detailed report over displaying of ‘Free Kashmir’ poster by the students during a protest on Wednesday. Meanwhile, City Police charged the protestors with Section 124A in the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

It has to be noted that a protestor, also a student had displayed ‘Free Kashmir’ poster during a protest organised by UoM Researchers Association, Dalit Vidyarthi Okkuta, Bahujan Vidyarthi Sangha, Students' Federation of India, and All India Democratic Students Organisation, to oppose the attack on students and teachers on the campus of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), in Delhi, recently.

UoM Vice-Chancellor G Hemantha Kumar confirmed the communication from the office of the Governor and said, the varsity had not given permission to the protest.

“We have issued a notice to UoM Researchers Association and Police have registered a case,” he said.

Jayalakshmipuram Police have registered suo motu case against UoM Researchers Association president Maridevaiah under IPC section 124A (sedition).

City Police Commissioner K T Balakrishna said, “We have registered ‘anti-national’ case and summoned the protestors to be present for the investigation. We are looking for the student, who displayed Free Kashmir placard,” the Commissioner said.