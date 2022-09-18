Karnataka has become RSS lab: Pinarayi Vijayan

Karnataka has become RSS lab: Pinarayi Vijayan

Speaking at a CPM convention in Bagepalli on Sunday, Vijayan said that the RSS and BJP were out to disturb peace and harmony in the state

DHNS
DHNS, Bagepalli ,
  • Sep 18 2022, 22:26 ist
  • updated: Sep 18 2022, 23:26 ist

Karnataka has become a laboratory for the Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Speaking at a CPM convention in Bagepalli on Sunday, Vijayan said that the RSS and BJP were out to disturb peace and harmony in the state.

"The talks of RSS founder have been introduced in the textbooks while the ideas of Narayanaguru and Periyar have been made redundant. Progressive thoughts are kept out of textbooks in an effort aimed at saffronisation," he alleged. He accused the RSS of twisting the history of independence movement. 

 

Pinarayi Vijayan
Karnataka News
India News
Karnataka Politics

