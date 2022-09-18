Karnataka has become RSS lab: Pinarayi Vijayan

Karnataka has become a laboratory for the Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.
Speaking at a CPM convention in Bagepalli on Sunday, Vijayan said that the RSS and BJP were out to disturb peace and harmony in the state.
"The talks of RSS founder have been introduced in the textbooks while the ideas of Narayanaguru and Periyar have been made redundant. Progressive thoughts are kept out of textbooks in an effort aimed at saffronisation," he alleged. He accused the RSS of twisting the history of independence movement.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
'Rare' Rameses II-era burial cave found in Israel
Fiona strengthens to hurricane as it nears Puerto Rico
Ukrainians return to ruined towns after Russian retreat
Explained: What drove the cheetah to extinction?
Health, climate, salinity: Battles of Sundarbans women
The 'affordable' electric vehicle still mostly fantasy
A (biased) history of flavours
Coffee couture
Are uniforms really uniform?
Speaking the queer language