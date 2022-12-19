K'taka man murders son-in-law over interfaith wedding

Karnataka man murders son-in-law over interfaith wedding

Security has been tightened in the village following the incident

DHNS
DHNS, Savalagi (Bagalkot District),
  • Dec 19 2022, 01:37 ist
  • updated: Dec 19 2022, 04:10 ist
Murder accused Thammanagouda Patil (L) and his alleged victim Bhujabali Karjagi (R). Credit: Special Arrangement

A man allegedly murdered his son-in-law over an interfaith wedding at Takkod in Jamakhandi taluk of Bagalkot district. 

Police arrested Thammanagouda Patil following the murder of Bhujabali Karjagi, 34, on Saturday night. 

According to local police, Karjagi, a Jain, fell in love with Patil's daughter. Patils are Kshatriyas.

Despite opposition from the families, the two registered their wedding at the government office about eight months ago and recently returned to the village.

Police had to intervene as members of both the families didn't approve of the wedding. Due to the hostility, the couple began staying in a separate house after a compromise at the village, said the police. 

Also Read | Telangana man strangles stepdaughter to death

On Saturday night, Karjagi attended a religious function. When he was about to leave on his relative's two-wheeler, a few persons threw chilli powder into his eyes and hacked him with a weapon used to harvest sugarcane.

The victim's relative managed to escape, added the police.

"Thammanagouda Patil has been arrested. The police are searching for other suspects," police inspector Manohar told DH.

Security has been tightened in the village following the incident.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

murder
Crime
interfaith marriage
Karnataka
Karnataka News

What's Brewing

The rote way: Lack of critical thinking hurting India

The rote way: Lack of critical thinking hurting India

Love, longing and belonging

Love, longing and belonging

Kings and temples of power

Kings and temples of power

Whom citizens marry is not govt’s business

Whom citizens marry is not govt’s business

DH Toon | The real game

DH Toon | The real game

A formidable fort sans the roar

A formidable fort sans the roar

 