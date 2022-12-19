Karnataka man murders son-in-law over interfaith wedding

A man allegedly murdered his son-in-law over an interfaith wedding at Takkod in Jamakhandi taluk of Bagalkot district.

Police arrested Thammanagouda Patil following the murder of Bhujabali Karjagi, 34, on Saturday night.

According to local police, Karjagi, a Jain, fell in love with Patil's daughter. Patils are Kshatriyas.

Despite opposition from the families, the two registered their wedding at the government office about eight months ago and recently returned to the village.

Police had to intervene as members of both the families didn't approve of the wedding. Due to the hostility, the couple began staying in a separate house after a compromise at the village, said the police.

On Saturday night, Karjagi attended a religious function. When he was about to leave on his relative's two-wheeler, a few persons threw chilli powder into his eyes and hacked him with a weapon used to harvest sugarcane.

The victim's relative managed to escape, added the police.

"Thammanagouda Patil has been arrested. The police are searching for other suspects," police inspector Manohar told DH.

Security has been tightened in the village following the incident.