Karnataka MLC polls: BJP list out, no ticket to Vijayendra

The BJP can win four of the seven seats of the Legislative Council for which MLAs will elect the members

Akram Mohammed
Akram Mohammed, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 24 2022, 11:33 ist
  • updated: May 24 2022, 11:33 ist
The party national leadership refused to field B Y Vijayendra in the polls. Credit: DH file photo

The BJP national leadership on Tuesday announced candidates for the upcoming June 3 Legislative Council elections.

The BJP has selected former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi, secretary of the BJP state unit Hemalatha Nayak, president of BJP SC Morcha Chalavadi Narayaswamy and S Keshavaprasad.

The BJP can win four of the seven seats of the Legislative Council for which MLAs will elect the members.

The announcement of the list came as a setback to former CM B S Yediyurappa as the party national leadership refused to field his second son B Y Vijayendra - who is vice president of the BJP state unit - as a candidate for the MLC elections.

According to reports, Vijayendra's name was recommended by the state BJP core core committee.

Senior leader Basavaraj Horatti, who recently quit the JD(S) to join the BJP, will be the party’s candidate for the Karnataka West Teacher's constituency election scheduled June 13.

