Karnataka ULB polls: Setback for BJP as Congress wins 6 out of 10 urban local bodies

In an embarrassment to the ruling BJP, the saffron party could muster only one win in the ten urban local bodies, whose poll results were declared Friday.

The Congress received a shot in the arm by securing wins in six urban local bodies, while the JD(S) secured a majority in two.

Polling for these urban local bodies was held on April 27.

The BJP had to face a setback in Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's home district Shivamogga, as Congress secured wins in both the ULBs that went to polls in the district - Bhadravathi City Municipal Council (CMC) and Thirthahalli Town Panchayat (TP). The BJP lost power in Thirthahalli after a span of two-and-a-half decades.

Despite an aggressive campaign by the BJP led by Social Welfare Minister B Sriramulu, the Congress succeeded in retaining power at the Ballari City Corporation despite in-fighting. Of the 39 wards, Congress won 21, BJP 13 and Independents got five, who were Congress rebels.

The Congress also secured a majority at Ramanagara CMC, Belur Town Municipal Council (TMC) and Gudibande TP.

The JD(S) achieved a clear majority at Channapatna TMC and Vijayapura (Bengaluru Rural) TMC. The BJP won the Madikeri TMC, replacing the Congress-SDPI coalition.

At the Bidar CMC, the Congress emerged as the single-largest party.

In the Hallikhed TMC of Humnabad in Bidar, the Congress won the lone seat that faced a bypoll. An Independent candidate won the lone bypoll seat in the Hirekerur TP in Haveri.

"People have reposed their faith in the Congress because of the performance of the BJP government," Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar said. He added that the Congress' performance had "exceeded expectations even in the gram panchayat elections.

BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel, in a statement, said that he was happy with the results of Madikeri TMC, attributing it to "pro-people policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and developmental works of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa".

AAP opens account

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party secured its first electoral victory in Karnataka by winning one seat in the Bidar City Municipal Council. AAP candidate Shabnam Zabeen won ward 32 of the city. AAP Karnataka convenor Prithvi Reddy said that the party could have won a few more seats if they campaigned earlier for the polls. "We have good vote share in other ULBs, too," he said. Similarly, the AIMIM won one seat in Bidar. The SDPI bagged five seats in the Madikeri Town Municipal Council, a BJP’s stronghold.