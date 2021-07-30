Kollegal MLA N Mahesh to join BJP soon

Kollegal MLA N Mahesh, on Friday, confirmed that he would be joining BJP soon.

Mahesh, who held discussions with former chief minister B S Yediyurappa in Gundlupet on Friday, said that he had not put forth any condition to join BJP.

Speaking to DH, Mahesh said, "I held talks with Yediyurappa. He has directed me to join the party soon. Yediyurappa has also interacted with the BJP district unit president and also called state president Nalin Kumar Kateel and informed him about the developments. Kateel has assured to fix a date for inducting me into the party," Mahesh said.

It is learnt that Mahesh has been exerting pressure on the BJP to accommodate him in Basavaraj Bommai's Cabinet. However, his close confidantes feel that the delay in joining BJP may hinder the possibility.