KPCC receives applications from 200 ticket aspirants for 2023 Assembly elections

As many as 200 ticket aspirants have submitted their applications to the Karnataka Congress Committee (KPCC) seeking to contest the 2023 Assembly elections. All the aspirants have made a deposit of Rs 2 lakh.

This time, the Congress had announced that aspirants need to apply for the tickets before November 15. More than 800 people had collected applications from the KPCC.

While Aishwarya Mahadev from KR Nagar constituency in Mysuru district is the youngest of the applicants, Shamanur Shivashankarappa from Davanagere South is the senior most.

The KPCC has fixed Rs 5,000 as application fee. The funds collected will be utilised for construction of a new party building and to meet party’s expenses for advertisements, ahead of the Assembly polls.