KPCC receives applications from 200 ticket aspirants for 2023 Assembly elections

As many as 200 ticket aspirants have submitted their applications to the Karnataka Congress Committee (KPCC) seeking to contest the 2023 Assembly elections. All the aspirants have made a deposit of Rs 2 lakh.
This time, the Congress had announced that aspirants need to apply for the tickets before November 15. More than 800 people had collected applications from the KPCC.
While Aishwarya Mahadev from KR Nagar constituency in Mysuru district is the youngest of the applicants, Shamanur Shivashankarappa from Davanagere South is the senior most.
The KPCC has fixed Rs 5,000 as application fee. The funds collected will be utilised for construction of a new party building and to meet party’s expenses for advertisements, ahead of the Assembly polls.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DH Toon | Late realisations
In Krishna’s in-box, and out-group
The man who gave the modern novel a quixotic beginning
'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' to release in 2023
Centenarians vote in Himachal election
Was not satisfied with 'Hera Pheri 3' script: Akshay
More fun in films: George Clooney on political plunge
Let's not judge India by one defeat: Sachin Tendulkar
Whitefield Metro, a wait too long for Bengaluru!...
'Veer Zaara' clocks 18 years; Preity Zinta shares post