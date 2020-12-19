KS Eshwarappa dares Siddaramaiah to reveal backbiters

District in-charge Minister K S Eshwarappa asked Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah to reveal the names of those who backbit him in politics.

Speaking to media persons, here on Saturday, he said the former chief minister is blaming leaders of Congress party who gave him various positions. Let the Congress leader reveal backbiters, he dared.

He taunted that if Siddaramaiah had implemented pro-people schemes during his tenure as chief minister, he would not have faced defeat in the Assembly elections. It seems he has realised it after two years.

Reacting to the Congress leader's allegation that he lost Chamundeshwari Assembly seat due to an internal-alliance between BJP and JD(S), he said if it is true, Siddaramaiah would have lost even in Badami Assembly constituency. "Doesn't he have common sense?" he asked.

He also asked the Congress leader to tender an apology for addressing union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in singular or accept that disrespecting woman was his culture.