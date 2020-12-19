KS Eshwarappa dares Siddaramaiah to reveal backbiters

KS Eshwarappa dares Siddaramaiah to reveal backbiters

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • Dec 19 2020, 20:32 ist
  • updated: Dec 19 2020, 20:32 ist
Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Department K S Eshwarappa. Credit: DH Photo

District in-charge Minister K S Eshwarappa asked Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah to reveal the names of those who backbit him in politics.

Speaking to media persons, here on Saturday, he said the former chief minister is blaming leaders of Congress party who gave him various positions. Let the Congress leader reveal backbiters, he dared.

He taunted that if Siddaramaiah had implemented pro-people schemes during his tenure as chief minister, he would not have faced defeat in the Assembly elections. It seems he has realised it after two years.

Reacting to the Congress leader's allegation that he lost Chamundeshwari Assembly seat due to an internal-alliance between BJP and JD(S), he said if it is true, Siddaramaiah would have lost even in Badami Assembly constituency. "Doesn't he have common sense?" he asked.

He also asked the Congress leader to tender an apology for addressing union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in singular or accept that disrespecting woman was his culture.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
K S Eshwarappa
Siddaramaiah
Congress
BJP

What's Brewing

Four things to know about Dhanush's 'The Gray Man'

Four things to know about Dhanush's 'The Gray Man'

In Pics | How Covid-19 spread across India in numbers

In Pics | How Covid-19 spread across India in numbers

DH Toon | Sonia Gandhi to meet dissenting leaders today

DH Toon | Sonia Gandhi to meet dissenting leaders today

Under Kohli, India got both highest, lowest Test scores

Under Kohli, India got both highest, lowest Test scores

 