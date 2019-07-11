Kumaraswamy rules out quitting as Karnataka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has ruled out tendering his resignation even as 16 MLAs of the ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition have quit and two Independents have withdrawn support.

“Why should I resign? What is the necessity for me to resign?” he said, talking to reporters at the Kumara Krupa guesthouse here where he held talks with leaders of the Congress, his coalition partner.

He pointed out that a similar crisis existed when a BJP state president BS Yeddyurappa was chief minister in 2009. “Then, 18 MLAs, including 8 ministers, opposed him. Ultimately, what happened?” he said rhetorically, meaning even Yeddyurappa had not resigned.

Meanwhile, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah is scheduled to meet Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar for a hearing on a disqualification petition against rebel MLAs Ramesh Jarkiholi and Mahesh Kumathalli. The Speaker has asked the party to put forth its argument along with material evidence to show that the two has indulged in anti-party activities.