Law soon to free temples from restrictions: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

After the controversial anti-conversion bill, the BJP government in Karnataka is now planning to bring another law having a 'religious touch', this time with an intention to make Hindu temples free from laws pertaining to them at present.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday stated that his government would make Hindu temples free from laws and rules that make temple managements seek permission to utilise their income for development.

Read | Need to tell people about wrongdoings by Congress govt: Arun Singh

"Hindu temples are under different types of control bylaws and rules. Before the budget session a law would be given shape to make our temples free from such restrictions. Temples will be allowed to function freely, and there will be only regulations," he said.

Our seniors have informed me how prayer halls of other communities are safe under different laws and free to perform, he added.

Task force

Speaking at the valedictory of the two-day state BJP executive committee meeting here on Wednesday, Bommai said the anti-conversion bill will not just become a law, but a special task force will also be constituted to implement it properly.

"Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah says this law will be scrapped within a week if Congress comes to power. His dream will not come true, as they won't come to power. The law ensuring freedom for all to practice their religion will remain permanently," Bommai said.

"We have also decided to completely develop Anjanadri in Koppal district to the international level, and to get it inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said, adding, our agenda is clear.

Watch latest videos by DH here: