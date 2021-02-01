Maharashtra CM issuing baseless statements: Laxman Savadi

Deputy Chief Minister and Transport Minister Laxman Savadi said that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was issuing baseless statements to divert the attention of his people from his failures.

Speaking to the reporters, the deputy chief minister said that the Maharashtra CM was arrogant and should be condemned for his audacity to claim Belagavi, Nippani and Karwar as part of Maharashtra.

"All these areas are an integral part of Karnataka and will remain so. In fact, Belagavi is the state’s second capital with winter session being held in Suvarna Soudha. All the previous attempts and research taken up has proved Belagavi to be part of Karnataka," he said

"It is just an attempt by Thackeray to cover up his failures in front of his people, who are completely unhappy with his administration", he said.

He reiterated that great warrior and Maratha king Shivaji originally hailed from Gadag. “His ancestors are from here.”

Retorting to a query on the Lok Sabha candidate for Belgaum constituency, after the vacancy created due to the death Suresh Angadi, the minister said state BJP will suggest few names and party high command will finalise the candidate.

Savadi called on those who oppose the entry of Arvind Patil and said it is disheartening to observe the people opposing Patil. He opined party can be strengthened only by welcoming people from other parties. He said Angadi family is committed and loyal to the BJP. There is no question of his daughter contesting as an independent candidate.

He also ridiculed former MLA C M Ibrahim’s remarks on possible Assembly elections in near future. Savadi said Ibrahim is not an astrologer, but a good orator.