JUST IN
Watch Union Budget Speech Live by FM Sitharaman here Market Live: Sensex surges over 550 points, Nifty above 13,780 as Nirmala Sitharaman presents Union Budget 2021 Budget 2021: Key numbers investors must watch Budget 2021 | FM Sitharaman's 'bahi khata' goes digital Budget 2021: FM may take fiscally prudent steps Myanmar military stages coup, Suu Kyi detained GST revenues touch record high of Rs 1.20L crore in Jan Budget Dictionary: A one-stop guide for financial terms
Maharashtra CM issuing baseless statements: Savadi

Maharashtra CM issuing baseless statements: Laxman Savadi

He reiterated that great warrior and Maratha king Shivaji originally hailed from Gadag

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS,
  • Feb 01 2021, 11:10 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2021, 11:10 ist

Deputy Chief Minister and Transport Minister Laxman Savadi said that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was issuing baseless statements to divert the attention of his people from his failures.

Speaking to the reporters, the deputy chief minister said that the Maharashtra CM was arrogant and should be condemned for his audacity to claim Belagavi, Nippani and Karwar as part of Maharashtra.

"All these areas are an integral part of Karnataka and will remain so. In fact, Belagavi is the state’s second capital with winter session being held in Suvarna Soudha. All the previous attempts and research taken up has proved Belagavi to be part of Karnataka," he said

"It is just an attempt by Thackeray to cover up his failures in front of his people, who are completely unhappy with his administration", he said.

He reiterated that great warrior and Maratha king Shivaji originally hailed from Gadag. “His ancestors are from here.”

Retorting to a query on the Lok Sabha candidate for Belgaum constituency, after the vacancy created due to the death Suresh Angadi, the minister said state BJP will suggest few names and party high command will finalise the candidate.

Savadi called on those who oppose the entry of Arvind Patil and said it is disheartening to observe the people opposing Patil. He opined party can be strengthened only by welcoming people from other parties. He said Angadi family is committed and loyal to the BJP. There is no question of his daughter contesting as an independent candidate.

He also ridiculed former MLA C M Ibrahim’s remarks on possible Assembly elections in near future. Savadi said Ibrahim is not an astrologer, but a good orator.

Union Budget 2021 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Click here for full coverage of Budget 2021

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Laxman Savadi
Karnataka Politics
Karnataka
Uddhav Thackeray
Maharashtra

What's Brewing

Get full details about Union Budget 2021 in this app

Get full details about Union Budget 2021 in this app

Budget 2021 | Who presented India’s first ever Budget?

Budget 2021 | Who presented India’s first ever Budget?

Digital 'Bahi khata': FM to present budget on tablet

Digital 'Bahi khata': FM to present budget on tablet

DH Toon | Centre faces fiscal deficit and trust deficit

DH Toon | Centre faces fiscal deficit and trust deficit

Budget Dictionary: A one-stop guide for financial terms

Budget Dictionary: A one-stop guide for financial terms

 