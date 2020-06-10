Kharge, 3 others only candidates in RS poll fray

Mallikarjun Kharge, 3 others only ‘validly-nominated’ candidates in Rajya Sabha poll fray

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 10 2020, 23:19 ist
  • updated: Jun 11 2020, 01:55 ist

With four candidates officials in the fray, the Rajya Sabha elections scheduled on June 19, is likely to be a unanimous one. 

The Karnataka Legislative Assembly secretariat on Wednesday announced that Congress’ Mallikarjun Kharge, H D Deve Gowda of the JD(S), Eranna Kadadi and Ashok Gasti of the BJP were the only ‘validly-nominated’ candidates. 

This was announced after all nominations were scrutinized. The nomination of independent Sangamesh Chikkanaragunda was rejected. June 12 is the last day for candidates to withdraw their nomination.

