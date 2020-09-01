Mallikarjun Kharge, Siddaramaiah bemoan Pranab Mukherjee going to RSS event in 2018

Senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Siddaramaiah on Tuesday bemoaned later former President Pranab Mukherjee’s decision to attend an event organised by the RSS, the BJP’s ideological parent.

In June 2018, Mukherjee addressed the Tritiya Varsh Varg event held at the RSS’ headquarters in Nagpur.

“He was a genius in that he had a grip on so many issues. He was also the go-to person. For example, there were some 50 groups of ministers that he chaired because of his ability to easily answer questions and consult everyone before deciding on things. I don’t understand why such a genius, during his final years, went to the RSS office,” Kharge lamented.

“I wanted to convey this to him if I had the chance to meet him in person,” said Kharge, who served as a minister along with Mukherjee in the Manmohan Singh government.

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah concurred with Kharge. “It’s a big mystery to me,” he said. “Having spent a long career in the Congress and soon after leaving the presidency, he addressed a conference of the RSS, the organisation that killed Mahatma Gandhi. In my personal opinion, he shouldn't have gone.”

Both Kharge and Siddaramaiah were speaking at a condolence meet organised by the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC).

Former union minister KH Muniyappa, former minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, KPCC working presidents Saleem Ahmed and Eshwar Khandre among others were present.