Massive anti CAA, NRC protest in Mumbai

Uniting under the umbrella of "Hum Bharat Ke Log", thousands of commoners joined politicians and activists at the historic August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai to protest against the Citizen Amendment Act and proposed National Registrar of Citizens.

It was from the Gowalia Tank Maidan, now known as August Kranti Maidan that Mahatma Gandhi gave the clarion call of Quit India on 8 August 1942.

Also, 19 December coincided with the day when Ramprasad Bismil, Ashfaqulla Khan and Roshan Singh went to the gallows.

Those attending the march were seen denouncing the CAB-NRC.

Mumbai Congress President Eknath Gaikwad, his NCP counterpart Nawab Malik, Maharashtra SP President Abu Asim Azmi, CPI's Prakash Reddy and CPM's Mahendra Singh along with activists like Feroze Mithiborwala, Javed Anand among others signed a joint statement appealing people to join the movement against CAB-NRC.