Meeting between Rahul Gandhi's advisor and Siddaramaiah raises eyebrows

Advisor to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, K Raju met Opposition leader Siddaramaiah at his residence on Sunday.
According to Siddaramaiah, it was a courtesy visit by Raju as he was on a visit to the state. His visit gains significance owing to differences between factions of Siddaramaiah and KPCC president D K Shivakumar in the state Congress unit.
Siddaramaiah told that Raju was in-charge of digital enrollment for Congress and had visited the state. “It was a courtesy call,” he said.
To a question on MLC C M Ibrahim, who has threatened to leave Congress, Siddaramaiah said that he was still confident that Ibrahim would remain in the party. “I will meet him soon,” he said.
