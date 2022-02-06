Rahul's advisor, Siddaramaiah meeting raises eyebrows

Meeting between Rahul Gandhi's advisor and Siddaramaiah raises eyebrows

Siddaramaiah told that Raju was in-charge of digital enrollment for Congress and had visited the state

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Feb 06 2022, 22:18 ist
  • updated: Feb 07 2022, 04:34 ist
Karnataka Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah. Credit: DH File Photo

Advisor to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, K Raju met Opposition leader Siddaramaiah at his residence on Sunday.

According to Siddaramaiah, it was a courtesy visit by Raju as he was on a visit to the state. His visit gains significance owing to differences between factions of Siddaramaiah and KPCC president D K Shivakumar in the state Congress unit.

Siddaramaiah told that Raju was in-charge of digital enrollment for Congress and had visited the state. “It was a courtesy call,” he said.

To a question on MLC C M Ibrahim, who has threatened to leave Congress, Siddaramaiah said that he was still confident that Ibrahim would remain in the party. “I will meet him soon,” he said.

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Rahul Gandhi
Siddaramaiah
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

Indian scientists design 'all-in-one' Covid vaccine

Indian scientists design 'all-in-one' Covid vaccine

In Pics | RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Her life in rare photos

In Pics | RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Her life in rare photos

Not everyone is male or female

Not everyone is male or female

When Lata Mangeshkar stopped singing with Kishore Da

When Lata Mangeshkar stopped singing with Kishore Da

Covid-19 tests made Indians Rs 74K cr poorer in 2 years

Covid-19 tests made Indians Rs 74K cr poorer in 2 years

RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Indian cinema's 'Queen of Melody'

RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Indian cinema's 'Queen of Melody'

DH Toon | Prejudice shrouded in a headscarf

DH Toon | Prejudice shrouded in a headscarf

Camilla should become Queen Consort: Queen Elizabeth II

Camilla should become Queen Consort: Queen Elizabeth II

Krishna Janmabhoomi: Will BJP’s temple trick work?

Krishna Janmabhoomi: Will BJP’s temple trick work?

Battle for UP’s Jatland & badland

Battle for UP’s Jatland & badland

 