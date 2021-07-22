'Migrant' ministers' meeting with Yediyurappa gives rise to speculations

Giving rise to speculations, a few ministers who joined BJP in 2019 from Congress and JD(S), held a meeting with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday after the Cabinet meeting.

It is believed that there were at least six ministers from the "migrant" camp, including Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar, Municipal Administration Minister MTB Nagaraj, Excise Minister K Gopalaiah and Agriculture minister B C Patil, Urban Development Minister B Basavaraj and Labour Minister Shivaram Hebbar.

Also read: Visitors throng Karnataka CM probables' offices

Their meeting with the chief minister comes amidst concerns about their future in the BJP if Yediyurappa were to resign from his post. However, the ministers who attended the meeting maintained that it was just a routine meeting regarding the development works of their respective portfolios.

Speaking to media persons later, MTB Nagaraj said there was nothing "special" about the meeting. "We met him with regard to some transfers and other development works."

As for the migrant ministers' future in the party, he added that all the ministers were bound by the decision of the high command. "If the high command asks us to resign, we will," he stated.