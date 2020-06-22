MLA Umesh Katti aspires to become Karnataka chief minister

MLA Umesh Katti expressed his desire to become chief minister of Karnataka if the people from the Hukkeri assembly constituency continue to bless him. “Myself want to be at the helm of the affairs of the state and it is possible if I become chief minister," he said.

He was speaking at food kits distribution programme for corona warriors that included Anganwadi workers and health assistants at Vishwaraj Bhavan in the town on Monday.

Katti said, he himself has been elected as MLA for eight terms and has been minister for 13 years. There has been no aspiration left to become minister, but will accept if inducted in the Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa cabinet, he added.

“People, if continue to bless me, I am ready to lead the state as chief minister. I have 40 years of political experience,” he stated.

Katti called the Anganwadi workers to inspire women to become self reliant. "Women can make many products consumed on daily basis at their homes that includes various forms of chutneys, roti and jaggery based sweets and himself can offer them market facilities at Bengaluru," he said.

He complimented Anganwadi and health workers for the hard work done by them to create awareness about COVID-19 and prevent its spread.