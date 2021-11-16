MLC polls: Contest for candidature heats up in JD(S)

The contest for MLC polls has picked pace in JD(S) with the party likely to finalise candidates for Kolar, Tumakuru and Mandya Local Authorities over the next two or three days.

Former MLC Chowdareddy Thoopally from Kolar and incumbent Appaji Gowda from Mandya are the prominent contenders, with a dozen other first-time MLC hopefuls.

Thoopally, a former MLC from South East Graduates Constituency, had lost to BJP’s Chidananda Gowda in the 2020 MLC polls.

JD(S) leaders are set to hold a meeting on Wednesday morning to finalise the contestant from Kolar.

According to the party sources, it is likely to field Appaji Gowda for another term from Mandya. “Knowing this well, no one else has expressed the desire to contest from here,” one JD(S) leader said.

Meanwhile, in Tumakuru, there are several in the race. Among those seeking to contest are Anil, a former government official, former MLA H Ningappa, party’s Tumakuru in-charge Anjanappa among others, the sources said.

The regional party is on the lookout for new faces as three of its MLCs of the four completing their term, are likely to quit the party. These include Kantharaju (Tumakuru), C R Manohar (Kolar) and Sandesh Nagaraj (Mysuru).

According to the Election Commission of India schedule, November 23 is the last day to file nomination papers.

Meanwhile, JD(S) legislature party leader H D Kumaraswamy held a workshop on Tuesday for the party cadre in Bengaluru city.

The party wants to publicize its contributions to the city. Be it during H D Deve Gowda’s tenure as the chief minister and then as the prime minister, or during H D Kumaraswamy’s tenure as the chief minister, JD(S) has initiated several infrastructure projects. These span across drinking water, information technology, metro, among others. The party wants to publicise it, Kumaraswamy told media persons

The party will also begin preparations for the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) election which is likely to be held in February.

“The party is strong in about seven or eight Legislative Assembly constituencies in the city. We are looking at strengthening our base in others too,” he added.

