Modi, Siddu enjoying fruits of someone else's labour: Rayareddi

The senior Congress leader said Siddaramaiah has gotten lucky twice.

DHNS
DHNS, Kukanur (Koppal district),
  • Aug 02 2023, 22:25 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2023, 02:57 ist
Senior Congress MLA Basavaraj Rayareddi. Credit: DH File Photo

In a statement laced with subtle irony, senior Congress MLA Basavaraj Rayareddi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Karnataka Chief Minister are enjoying power in the parties built by someone else.

Addressing a gathering after flagging off Gruha Jyothi scheme at Kukanur in the district, Rayareddi said, "The likes of L K Advani toiled for decades to build BJP, but it was Narendra Modi who became prime minister. Likewise, Siddaramaiah who jumped ship to the Congress from Janata Parivar, is enjoying power in the party. In fact, he (Siddaramaiah) has been lucky twice. What would the old-timers in the Congress think?. ...The role of luck and timing is very important in politics."

"I was a minister in the cabinets of S R Bommai and H D Deve Gowda. Their sons  Basavaraj Bommai and H D Kumaraswamy eventually became chief ministers. Earlier, Kumaraswamy was scared even to stand in front of me. It was written in their destiny," he added.

 

