MPs seek action against Karnataka Bhavan officials

Alleging that severe injustice is being meted out to Kannadiga employees working in Karnataka Bhavans in Delhi, BJP Parliamentarians have urged Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to take immediate action to address the problems.

In a joint letter to the Chief Minister, the MPs said that due to mismanagement of finances in Bhavans by a section of employees, the state exchequer had incurred huge losses.

The letter was signed by 13 MPs including Karnataka BJP state president and MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, B Y Raghavendra, Shobha Karandlaje, G S Basavaraj and A Narayanaswamy.

Due to not filling of sanctioned 30 posts in the Karnataka Bhavan for the past several years, the total Kannadiga employees strength have come down to 80 from earlier more than 150, said in the letter.

Alleging that the number of services in the three Bhavans have been outsourced without tenders, the MPs suggested the CM to post the Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS) officers in Delhi by removing the non-Kannadigas officials.