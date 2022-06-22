Mukhyamantri Chandru joins Aam Aadmi Party

Popular Kannada actor and former Member of Karnataka Legislative Council H N Chandrashekar, popularly known as Mukhyamantri Chandru, joined the Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday here.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal welcomed him to the party. AAP Karnataka unit president Prithvi Reddy was also present at the ceremony.

Chandru, after his induction, told reporters that he joined AAP because he was impressed by the Delhi government’s work in education and health sector. He joined the party because a similar system needed to be adopted in Karnataka, he said.

Chandru quit the Indian National Congress recently after being denied the party’s nomination for the Legislative Council.

Chandru joined electoral politics in 1985 when he won the state assembly election from Gauribidanur on a Janata Party ticket. Later, he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, and became a state MLC from 1998 to 2004. He also served as the chairman of Kannada Development Authority from 2008 to 2014. When the Congress came to power in the state in 2013, he joined the party in 2014 and was there till his resignation in May.