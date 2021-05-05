Muslim organisation behind bed-blocking racket: K S Eshwarappa

Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa alleged that a Muslim organisation is behind the bed-blocking racket in Bengaluru and the government would initiate disciplinary action against those indulged in it.
Speaking to media persons, here on Wednesday, he said Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya, BJP MLAs Satish Reddy, L A Ravi Subramanya and Uday Gudachar have exposed the racket.
He claimed that the state government is tackling Covid situation effectively.
"The government is leaving no stone unturned to meet medical oxygen and vaccine demands. But people with vested interests are conspiring to tarnish the image of the government. The government would expose people behind the racket and bring them to justice without fail," he said.
