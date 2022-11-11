Muthalik to contest in Karnataka Assembly polls, says survey on to select a constituency 

Hindutva hardliner and Sri Ram Sene chief Pramod Muthalik on Friday stated that it is certain that he will contest in the next Assembly elections and that a study is on to finalise a constituency from where he has to contest.

"A survey is being conducted in Karkala, Udupi, Puttur, Jamkhandi, Terdal, Haliyal and Dharwad constituencies, and I will contest from one of these seats," he said.

Clarifying that he would contest as an independent candidate, Muthalik said he would do so whether the BJP supports him or not.

"I support Narendra Modi, and I will contest to rectify the errors of BJP and to bring it on the Hindutva track," he noted, adding that many BJP leaders do not want a 'Hindutvavadi' like him.

In the wake of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president Satish Jarkiholi's remarks about the meaning of 'Hindu', Muthalik opined that some Congress leaders and intellectuals are repeatedly trying to provoke Hindus unnecessarily.

"Why do they not speak about superstitions among Muslims and Christians. Let them start a discussion on this," he said.

"Dr B R Ambedkar was also in favour of a population exchange between India and Pakistan and suggested bringing Hindus from Pakistan to India and sending Muslims from India to Pakistan. If that was done, there would have been no problem like Idgah Maidan issue. But, Gandhiji committed a mistake by allowing Muslims here," Muthalik added.