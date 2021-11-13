My son will not become MLA or MLC till I am minister: K S Eshwarappa

My son won't be MLA till I am minister: K S Eshwarappa

The state core panel has finalised the candidates for the elections to 25 seats of the legislative council

K S Eshwarappa. Credit: DH File Photo

Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa has made it clear that he would not lobby either for Assembly or legislative council polls ticket for his son K E Kantesh as long as he is the minister. 

Speaking to media persons, in Shivamogga on Saturday, he said it was his personal decision and he would stick to it.

The state core panel, headed by BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel, has finalised the candidates for the elections to 25 seats of the legislative council and the list of aspirants selected by the chief minister and the party president has been sent to Central leadership.

The names of candidates would be announced in three days.

Eshwarappa added that he has conveyed his decision to the state BJP core committee and Central leadership, hoping that they accept his decision.

"I have told leaders not to field Kantesh as BJP nominee either in the Assembly polls or legislative council polls as long as I am in the post of minister." 

