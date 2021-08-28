Mysuru gang-rape survivor discharged against medical advice

The survivor of the alleged Mysuru gang-rape got discharged from the hospital against medical advice, on Friday.

The girl was under the state of shock and was recovering. But, her parents got her discharged forcefully against doctors’ advice. According to sources, the girl was taken to Bengaluru and then shifted to Maharashtra in a helicopter.

The 22-year-old MBA student was allegedly raped by a gang of men near Chamundi Hill, on August 24.

The girl had sustained severe injuries and her condition was not stable when brought to hospital, the sources said.

Congress leader V S Ugrappa, who heads the fact-finding team formed by Karnataka Congress, suspecting foul play in the case, said, the girl has been shifted from the hospital and the police have not recorded her statements.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra and Minister S T Somashekar are giving conflicting statements, he said.

Sources said, the survivor’s parents did not allow the police to record her statements.

According to legal experts, the case may get weak as the police have not recorded her statements. The victim plays a major role in getting rapists punished. “Though the boy is an eyewitness, the survivor’s statement will be more effective,” said an advocate.

The police are investigating the case based on the statements from her male friend and the evidence collected at the crime scene.