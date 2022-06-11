National emblem in campaign: Horatti gets notice

A notice has been served on BJP candidate from Karnataka West Teachers’ Constituency Basavaraj Horatti for using national emblem for his election campaign, Regional Commissioner and Returning Officer for Legislative Council Election Amlan Aditya Biswas said here on Saturday.
“Horatti’s act violates the State Emblem of India Act 2005. Notice has been served under the State Emblem of India Act 2005 (prohibition of improper use). He has been given 24 hours to reply. A report will be submitted to the Election Commission if he fails to comply with the notice,” he told DH.
Biswas said, “The Representation of People’s Act empowers us to take action. We will act based on the directions of the Election Commission.” “Notice has been slapped on State High School Employees’ Sangha, Hubballi,” he added.
“Two books titled ‘Basavaraj Path’ and ‘Sangharsh, Horata, Sadhane’ have been published by Horatti for the campaign. The books have Horatti’s photograph showing him as seated on the Chair in Legislative Council. The national emblem is also visible,” the officer said.
