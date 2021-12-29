Need to tell people about wrongdoings by Congress govt: Arun Singh

BJP National General Secretary (Karnataka in-charge) Arun Singh on Wednesday stated that awareness among people has to be created about 'corruption' and 'anti-Hindu' acts that took place during the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government.

"Who can forget expensive watch issue, suicide of officials and suspension of engineers along with continuous corruption charges during the Congress government? Hindus were killed and PFI had a free run when Congress was in power. These issues should be taken to the people," he said, after attending the State BJP executive meeting.

The meeting also discussed how to further strengthen the party from the booth level. Our goal is to win 150 seats in the next Assembly polls, and BJP would come back to power, Singh added.

