‘New faces’: Fresh buzz in Karnataka BJP on leadership change

BJP national general secretary B L Santhosh set off a fresh round of speculation over leadership change in Karnataka by stating that the party’s strength lies in the induction of new faces.

Speaking at a party cadre meeting in Mysuru on Saturday night, Santhosh said the BJP actively discouraged dynasty politics and went on to elaborate how the average age of ministers in the Union Cabinet was 57 years.

His statement comes ahead of Union Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Bengaluru on May 3 and at a time when there is a buzz about a few senior ministers being dropped from the state Cabinet.

A senior BJP functionary, however, told DH that the party was unlikely to replace the 62-year-old Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Santhosh said in Mysuru, “During Delhi corporation elections, we decided not to give tickets to incumbents. Similarly, in Gujarat civic polls, we ensured that the candidates who contested twice, or their family members, did not get tickets.”

Santhosh is seen as the point person for the BJP national leadership when it comes to matters concerning Karnataka.

“In essence, Santhosh is asking party members to get ready for the 2023 Assembly elections. You have to read his statement in alignment with Shah’s visit. We are expecting Bommai to discuss Cabinet reshuffle with Shah. There may be significant changes in the coming fortnight,” a senior BJP functionary told DH.

Meanwhile, this also gave new ammunition to the Opposition. Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah told reporters in Mysuru that the stage was set for Bommai’s replacement. “They will replace him as he is not a native RSS person,” he said.

While some BJP leaders lamented that they were completely in the blind about “internal developments”, many others welcomed Santhosh’s statement.

BJP MLC Lehar Singh Siroya said, “I agree that family members should be kept away. We must emulate Modi, who has kept his family away from administration. Exchequer’s money and resources are not for promoting family members.”

C T Ravi, BJP national general secretary in-charge of Goa, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, reassured that those with potential will be recognised by the party.

