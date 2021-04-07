New Karnataka CM certain after May 2, says Basanagouda Patil Yatnal

Disgruntled BJP legislator Basanagouda Patil Yatnal on Wednesday set another date for Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s replacement even as he mounted a fresh attack on him and his family members for alleged corruption.

“After May 2, the change will happen for sure. It’ll be someone from North Karnataka who will become the CM,” Yatnal told reporters at Vidhana Soudha. May 2 is when the result of the five states’ elections will be out.

“Does Yediyurappa enjoy a special status that Kashmir used to have,” Yatnal asked. “In the backdrop of the party’s policy (of not giving tickets to those above 75 years), it’s a bonus that Yediyurappa got two years extra,” he said, urging Yediyurappa to “voluntarily retire” after April 17, the day when Belgaum Lok Sabha, Maski and Basavakalyan assembly seats have bypolls.

Yatnal, a former union minister, said more legislators and ministers will “rise up” after April 17. “Right now, they’re being forced to go before the media and issue statements in support of Yediyurappa,” he said.

The BJP central leadership was taking note of all developments, he said. “They’re noticing scams, transfer mafia and how the High Court is blasting the government,” he said.

The former union minister claimed that BJP vice-president and Yediyurappa’s son B Y Vijayendra was summoned to Delhi by the Enforcement Directorate for an inquiry. “Let Vijayendra deny this. Let him say he did not transfer thousands of crores from Federal Bank to a foreign bank. Let the father-son duo make a statement against me instead of speaking through unimportant people,” Yatnal said, adding that “their true colours and the loot will be out soon”.

This is not the first time Yatnal cat-called Yediyurappa. In February, the BJP issued a show-cause notice to Yatnal. However, the notice did little to keep Yatnal from attacking the Yediyurappa administration.