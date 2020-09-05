No idea on political pressure for release of Ragini Dwivedi: Byrathi Basavaraj

Urban Development Minister Byrathi Basavaraj said Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Home Minister are determined to curb drugs menace in the state, and that the government is committed to initiate action against those indulged in drugs scam no matter who they are including children of politicians.

Speaking to mediapersons, here on Saturday, he said he is not aware of political pressure on police to release actress Ragini Dwivedi in connection with drugs scam. Investigation officers must be aware of it. He also made it clear that he has no idea of Ragini's willingness to embrace BJP in the past. The party's national leaders will take a call in this regard.

Reacting to the allegations that State BJP Unit Vice-president B Y Vijayendra's interference in the functioning of the government, he said it is far from truth and Vijayendra has nothing to do with the government. Congress leaders are making such statements to trouble the government. If they have evidence to prove the charges, let them produce, he dared.