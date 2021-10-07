No information on Bengaluru I-T raids: CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that he has no full information about the Income Tax (I-T) department raids at more than 30 spots across Bengaluru in the early hours of Thursday.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, the Chief Minister said he has no information about the raids on the houses, including one Umesh, who is said to be a close aide and personal assistant of former chief minister B S Yediyurappa and the houses of businessmen, contractors and chartered accountants in Sahakaranagar, Hegde Nagar, Ramamandir and other places.

