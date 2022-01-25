No one is leaving BJP, asserts Bommai

Amid a flurry of claims and counter-claims, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said no BJP leader will be joining Congress.

"This shows that Congress is feeling insecure," Bommai told reporters, responding to claims made by Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar that some BJP leaders are in touch with them.

Bommai said such statements by Congress leaders are due to the differences within their own party. "No one is leaving the BJP. Many have joined us saying that they did not want to be part of Congress," he said. "I won't analyze the ongoing political developments. But, wait for a few days and you'll see how the BJP will be strengthened in the state."

Kateel said that Congress leaders were day-dreaming.

He also said that Congress leaders are afraid of the defeat in the next general Assembly elections and are issuing such statements after learning that BJP is winning. "They are making such statements to create confusion and to divert people's attention," he said. "I want to clarify as BJP president that none from BJP are in touch with the Congress."

Meanwhile, former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi said several Congress MLAs are ready to join the BJP. Ramesh was widely seen as the architect of the defections from the Congress-JD(S) coalition in 2019 that helped the BJP come to power.

According to Ramesh, there were 36 MLAs who were supposed to join the BJP. "Only 17 people joined and the rest did not come due to technical reasons," he said. "Of the remaining 19, three are from the JD(S) and won't be touched as I have a good relationship with JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy."

Asked if he will bring the 16 MLAs to the BJP if the party high command approves, Ramesh said: "Let's see."

Speaking in Tumakuru, former deputy chief minister of the Congress G Parameshwara said many BJP legislators may join the Congress in the coming days. "Soon after the Cabinet expansion or reshuffle such a development can be expected, as many disgruntled BJP MLAs will approach us," he said.