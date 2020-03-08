No place for any indiscipline in party: Karnataka Deputy CM

Amid reports that several BJP legislators were aggrieved about allocations for north Karnataka region in the state budget and were planning for a meeting next week, Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan on Saturday said there was no such disgruntlement and there was no place for any indiscipline in the party.

"One thing- there is no question of any kind of disgruntlement within the BJP, there is no opportunity for such things in our party.

Ours is a disciplined party, so there is clear message that there is no place for such things," Narayan said in response to a question about some disgruntled legislators planning for a meet next week.

Speaking to reporters at the BJP office here, he said if anyone has any issues or concerns, there is party state president, Chief Minister, anyone can talk to them and get things resolved.

"There is no question of any indiscipline, there is no question of any disgruntlement.

All are one in the party...," he said, and defended the budget stating that the Chief Minister had given a "good budget" in the given situation.

Senior BJP legislators like Umesh Katti, who has been sulking over being left out of the recent ministry expansion, has openly expressed displeasure about allocations for north Karnataka region in the budget. Speaking to a section of media, Katti, citing allocations for irrigation projects to the region, said if there is injustice to north Karnataka, there is need to raise voice. According to reports, amid such disgruntlement, the Chief Minister is said to have asked his party legislators not to behave like opposition and give him some time, while highlighting economic difficulties faced by the state.

Presenting the budget in the assembly, Yediyurappa on Thursday said Karnataka was facing unprecedented economic difficulties following reduction in the state's share in central taxes, among other things.

Narayan also rubbished reports about alleged dissidence activities by BJP leader C P Yogeshwar and said there was no question of anyone from the party indulging in any such activities.

"No such activities can happen in our party, there are no issues, no one can do any such things," he added.

To a question on another round of cabinet expansion after the ongoing assembly session, Narayan said the state unit president and Chief Minister have expressed their desire for expansion to fill the vacancies, and it will be done.

The cabinet currently has 28 members and six berths are still vacant.

Yediyurappa said recently he may induct three new ministers into the cabinet in April.