No polls to local bodies till OBCs get quota: Eshwarappa

The state government has decided not to conduct elections to the local bodies until reservation is given to the Other Backward Communities (OBCs).

The Supreme Court struck down the Maharashtra government’s move to bring reservation for the OBCs in local body elections last month. The Karnataka government said it would seek legal opinion on the verdict before taking any decision.

On Friday, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa said in the Legislative Council that the government would not conduct elections without providing political reservation for the OBCs.

Responding to MLC Marithibbe Gowda’s question, the minister said, “We are even requesting the committee constituted to redraw the delimitation to submit the report soon. However, the government has decided not to conduct elections without giving reservation to the OBCs. We are also thinking about our moves.”

Gowda sought to know the duration to be taken by the government to submit a report to the Supreme Court on taluk-wise population.

“Even a Panchayat Development Officer can provide information on population. What is the government doing?” he sought to know.

“The government will form a committee to study the Supreme Court’s observations on political reservations for the OBCs,” the minister said.

The members suggested the government submit the Kantharaj Commission report on caste census to the Supreme Court instead of delaying the process.

