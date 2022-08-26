No question of quitting Congress, says Muniyappa

Senior Congress leader K H Muniyappa on Friday said he will not quit the party amid speculation following his meeting with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar.

"There's no question of me quitting Congress," Muniyappa, a seven-time Kolar MP and a former Union minister, told reporters.

"I have no invitation from anybody to join the BJP," he specified.

Muniyappa said he met Bommai to discuss land and funds for the Adijambava Mutt in Kolar, which he said, has a history of 2,000 years.

"I've known Sudhakar's father Keshava Reddy for 40 years. Even with Sudhakar, I have a cordial relationship outside politics," Muniyappa said.

The Congress veteran has been sulking as his 'rivals' Kothur Manjunath and M C Sudhakar were inducted into the party two months ago, a decision he was not consulted on.

"The high command is aware (of the issues). I'll continue in the party. We have to tolerate some things keeping the party in mind," he said.

He added that AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala had spoken to him. "I'll wait and see what decision they take."

Muniyappa said KPCC president D K Shivakumar, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council B K Hariprasad and former minister H K Patil held talks with him.

"They asked me to remain active in the party. I am active and will continue to be," he said.

According to sources, Congress does not want to lose Muniyappa as he is one of the few Dalit (Left) leaders.

Speculation is that he might be put in charge of one of the southern states.

Asked about senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad's exit from the party, Muniyappa said: "Azad was with the party for 50 years. I am pained that he wasn't treated well. It shouldn't have happened."