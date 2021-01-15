No such controversial CD exists: Pralhad Joshi on cabinet expansion row

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that the 'controversial CD' which disgruntled BJP legislators are referring to does not exist at all, and the issue is being raised just to threaten the chief minister.

"I have not received any copy of the CD. If at all such a CD exists, why do not they give it, instead of merely threatening? As Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has already said, those who are discontented should discuss the issue with the party's national leaders, instead of giving statements in public," Joshi said.

Jarkiholi reacts

Meanwhile, Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi said he did not know anything about the so-called CD.

"Criticism by MLC A H Vishwanath is like a blessing for us. He would have become a minister if there was no legal hurdle. If he has some documents regarding the allegations against C P Yogeeshwar, let him give them to the party leaders. B Y Vijayendra never interfered in the affairs of my department," Jarkiholi said.

"MLA Basanagouda Patil is a senior leader, and he should also have become a minister. Instead of giving open statements, he should discuss in the party forum itself,

Jarkiholi added.