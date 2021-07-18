No talks of change in leadership in Karnataka, asserts Ashoka

Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Sunday, ruled out any changes in state government leadership amidst thick rumours that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will resign at the end of July.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a BJP Yuva Morcha event, Ashoka said that there was no question of change in leadership as of now.

“Our challenge is to win zilla panchayat and city corporation elections. If there is any decision (on changing the CM), our central leadership is capable of taking it. Right now, there is no room for such talks,” he said.

To a question on the CM convening a Legislature Party meeting on July 26, Ashoka said that he hadn’t received any communication about it. “It will be a banquet for all party MLAs as the BJP government completes two years. There will be interactions with all MLAs during the meeting,” the minister said, adding that disgruntlement of one or two MLAs will not affect the government.

Also Read | B S Yediyurappa denies 'quit' talk, calls legislature party meeting on July 26

On the “migrant” group of ministers scheduling a visit to Delhi, Ashoka said that he was not aware of such developments. “I spoke to (Co-operation Minister) S T Somashekar, who denied having such plans,” Ashoka said.

Earlier, speaking at the state executive meeting of BJP Yuva Morcha, he urged Morcha workers to perform as a team to secure wins in the upcoming BBMP and zilla panchayat polls.

Yuva Morcha national president Tejaswi Surya took a dig at the opposition Congress for its inability to find a national party president. There were two Covid waves, and a third one appears to be on the horizon. “Yet, Congress has not been able to find a national president,” he said.