Now, Anand Singh, Lad want govt to drop JSW land deal

Congress MLA from Vijayanagara (Hosapete), Anand Singh, on Monday opposed the state government’s decision to sell 3,667 acres of land in Ballari to JSW Steel.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, “The government should stop giving lands to the factories through a lease-cum-sale. If such a decision was taken in the past, the government should annul it.”

“I will raise my voice against the decision. I am ready for any sacrifice to save the district’s property,” the Congress legislator said.

Meanwhile, former MLA Anil Lad struck a different tone, saying, “The state government can extend the lease of the land allotted to Jindal. But if it is adamant on executing the sale deed, it should be done with a rider: The company cannot pledge the land with the banks.”

“The government has decided to sell 3,666 acres of land at Rs 43.99 crore (at Rs 1.2 lakh per acre). If the Jindal pledges land with banks at Rs 50 lakh per acre, it will get a staggering Rs 1,866 crores in loans. If the company gets the land evaluated from auditors at Rs 1 crore per acre, it can get loans amounting to Rs 3,666 crore. Hence, the state government should put a rider on its sale agreement that the company cannot pledge the land with banks,” Anil Lad said.

Sandur taluk is incurring heavy losses from factories. Local MLA E Tukaram should have opposed the proposed land sale to Jindal. But he is quiet. May be, he’s benefitted from the land deal in some form, Lad alleged.

Both Anand Singh and Anil Lad said in unison, “We are not against the factory (Jindal). But the government should take a prudent decision.”