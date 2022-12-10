Now, BJP focuses on drawing Dalit youths into party fold

The BJP is in process of identifying and grooming young Dalit leaders, especially from SC (Right), according to party sources.

This is to counter the election of veteran Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge as the AICC president. Kharge belongs to SC (Right).

Traditionally, the SCs in Karnataka are seen as divided into two groups: Dalit Left and Dalit Right. The Dalit Left, who identify with former deputy prime minister Jagjivan Ram, claim that the Dalit Right, despite being small in number, bag most of the reservation benefits.

A senior BJP leader told DH that party is facing the problem of “aging leaders” among all communities in general and Dalits in particular.

“It is perceived that among Dalits, the Madiga community, one of the biggest sects, largely rallies behind the BJP besides Lambani and Bhovi communities. Lambani and Bhovis are considered to be touchable Dalits, while Chalavadis and Madigas - two most visible and dominant subsects - are considered untouchables,” the leader explained.

Dalit BJP leaders such as Govind Karjol, Ramesh Jigajinagi and A Narayanaswamy are considered to be the face of the Madigas while V Srinivasa Prasad and Chalavadi Narayanswamy are considered as face of the Dalit Right.

“There is a dearth leaders among Dalits in BJP, especially belonging to Dalit Right. The party has made its efforts bring leaders from Dalit Right such as Kolar MP S Muniswamy, Chalavadi Narayanswamy and BJP Yuva Morcha state president Dr Sandeep Kumar, who are visible. But we also need youngsters at grassroots level,” the source noted.

“Most of the Dalit leaders who are in BJP are from non-RSS background. Though these leaders are good at giving speeches they refrain themselves from taking part in pushing pro-RSS narratives. We fail on this front.

Therefore, we are fighting war at two ends - one to attract youths to our side and propel our ideology too and second is to groom future leadership in these communities,” the source said.

Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, the BJP’s SC Morcha president told DH increasing SC reservation from 15per cent to 17 per cent was a watershed moment for the party. “We are creating awareness about this so that we can attract more number of educated Dalit youths to our party fold,” he said.

He added that the party will be organising a massive SC convention after the winter session of the legislature.