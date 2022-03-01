Only BJP govt capable of getting Kaveri water to Bengaluru: CM Bommai

As the Congress leaders’ padayatra for Mekedatu project entered the city on Tuesday, BJP leaders trained their guns on Congress leaders and hit out strongly at the party for failing to implement the project while it was in power in the state.

Inaugurating a mini stadium in HSR Layout in Bommanahalli constituency, CM Bommai lashed out at the Congress leaders over their inability to prepare a detailed project report (DPR).

“The Mekedatu project has its origin in 1996, when KPCL made a proposal for a power generation project. Subsequently, it was revised and drafted again only with an intention of providing potable water. But while in power for five years, they just killed time, claiming to be working on the project and could not even prepare a DPR, which was an easy task to do. Finally, when the coalition government assumed charge, a DPR was made,” Bommai said.

He recalled that he had allocated 2 tmc ft of water to Thippagondanahalli (TG Halli) reservoir while planning for the Yettinahole project (as water resources minister) to address water woes of North Bengaluru.

Also read: Congress' Mekedatu march enters Bengaluru, Shivakumar apologises for traffic jams till Friday

Bommai said, “Kaveri IV stage (800 MLD) was conceived and executed by the BJP government. The Kaveri V Stage (770 MLD) has also been planned and executed by the BJP government. I have been discussing with engineers to get another 200 to 250 MLD under the V stage, so that more peripheral areas of Bengaluru are supplied water. Hence, people are aware that only BJP-led government is capable of providing water to Bengaluru, from Mekedatu or Yettinahole.”

Revenue minister R Ashoka accused the Congress leaders of taking out padayatra for political gains.

“The BJP government, with enough funds for the Centre, has been working to develop the city. Be it the airport, Metro or highways, the Centre has assisted Bengaluru in several ways. We (BJP) may not have done padayatra like others, but have catered to the problems of the citizens and are committed to work for the development of Bengaluru. The citizens are intelligent and politically mature to understand who has done more for the city,” Ashoka said.