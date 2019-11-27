Only Siddaramaiah wants midterm polls: Muralidhar Rao

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah seems to be the only one who wants a mid-term election, BJP national general secretary P Muralidhar Rao said on Tuesday. The people of Karnataka want a stable government instead, he said.

“No government can be formed if the JD(S) is voted for. If votes go to the Congress, then it means inviting midterm polls. Siddaramaiah is not spelling out the alternative for government formation if Congress candidates win in the bypolls. So, while Siddaramaiah wants midterm polls, people want a stable government, that only the BJP can provide,” Rao told a news conference. He pinned the blame on Siddaramaiah as the reason for bypolls.