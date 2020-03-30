Out-of-the-'box' solutions to labourers' hunger woes 

As hundreds of plantation workers are stranded in Kodagu and bearing the brunt of lockdown, the district administration has placed boxes in five prominent places in the district requesting the donors to contribute rice, lentils and other items that have a long shelf life.

The initiative, titled "Hasida Hottege Tanivu Pettige," is directed towards providing foodgrain to the distressed labourers’ families. Under the scheme, boxes have been placed in an old private bus stand in Madikeri, private bus stand in Kushalnagar, private bus stand in Somwarpet, near clock tower in Virajpet and bus stand in Gonikoppa.

Workers, in thousands, from other districts and states work in coffee plantations in Kodagu. They are now stuck in the district and are not able to return to their native places.

They do not have any work and are currently living in the line houses of the plantations.

As these families do not have any ration cards, they cannot get foodgrain distributed by the government through fair price shops. It has become a challenge for the district administration to provide food and other facilities to these labourers.

The condition of labourers living in hilly areas of the district has worsened as the supply of rice, sugar, edible oil, onion and spices is hit.

The people, who purchase grains on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, have been requested to contribute a share in these boxes, towards the less privileged.

The district administration has now been registering the names of volunteers to distribute the collected grains to the needy.

Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy said that 2,500 workers had been identified in the district, to whom the food items collected will be distributed. This apart, food kits are being provided through the ITDP department, she added.