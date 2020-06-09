PAC to seek permit to visit Covid-19 facilities again

PAC to seek permission again to visit Covid-19 facilities

Bharat Joshi
Bharat Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 09 2020, 23:32 ist
  • updated: Jun 10 2020, 03:18 ist

The heated stand-off between Public Accounts Committee chairperson H K Patil and Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri appears to have fizzled off.

Following the PAC meeting held on Tuesday, it was decided to write to the Speaker again seeking permission to visit Covid-19 facilities as part of an investigation into alleged corruption in the procurement of
equipment. Earlier, Patil had mulled moving a privilege motion against Speaker Kageri, who barred the house committees from taking up field inspections.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
public accounts committee
H K Patil
Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri

What's Brewing

Ground penetrating radar reveals buried Roman city

Ground penetrating radar reveals buried Roman city

Fossil of 2 million-year-old frog found in Argentina

Fossil of 2 million-year-old frog found in Argentina

Floyd's classmates recall 'big brother' who inspired

Floyd's classmates recall 'big brother' who inspired

Why economic nationalism is a wrong turn for India

Why economic nationalism is a wrong turn for India

 