PAC to seek permission again to visit Covid-19 facilities

The heated stand-off between Public Accounts Committee chairperson H K Patil and Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri appears to have fizzled off.

Following the PAC meeting held on Tuesday, it was decided to write to the Speaker again seeking permission to visit Covid-19 facilities as part of an investigation into alleged corruption in the procurement of

equipment. Earlier, Patil had mulled moving a privilege motion against Speaker Kageri, who barred the house committees from taking up field inspections.