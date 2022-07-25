Party will decide on fielding me from Shikaripura, says Vijayendra

"The party high command will take a call on fielding me from Shikaripura Assembly constituency," State BJP vice-president B Y Vijayendra said here on Monday.

Speaking to reporters after visiting Gavimath and Gavisiddeshwara Swami, he said, "My father (Former chief minister B S Yediyurappa) expressed the demand and opinion of the constituency. However, the party high command will take a call on fielding me from Shikaripura."

He clarified that he would contest from Shikaripura only if the party fielded him. There was no need to enter the fray only from Shikaripura, he said.

"My father has served the party for 40 years. The party has given him everything. He shares a close bond with Shikaripura," he said and expressed confidence that the BJP would retain power after the 2023 Assembly polls.