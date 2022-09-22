‘PayCM’ row: Karnataka government mulls policy measures to ring-fence constitutional officers

The ‘PayCM’ controversy made some noise in the Karnataka Assembly on Thursday with Law Minister JC Madhuswamy stressing on the need for policy intervention to “put an end” to constitutional functionaries being mocked.

The issue was raised during Zero Hour by Kudachi BJP MLA P Rajeev.

Posters with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s face on a QR code titled ‘PayCM’ were spotted in a few places in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

“It’s a tragedy that we have to see a chief minister being brought to such a situation,” Madhuswamy said, adding that such things can happen to anyone irrespective of the party.

The government has decided to impose curbs on cyber and audio-visual content, Madhuswamy said without elaborating. “We can’t allow CMs, Governors and others to be mocked like this.”

Madhuswamy cited his own example. “My phone conversation was recorded and leaked. It’s like we shouldn’t even answer calls fearing they’ll be recorded,” he said. This was a reference to a viral audio clip in which Madhuswamy was heard telling a social worker: “We’re not running a government here; we’re just doing management, pulling through for the next 7-8 months.”

The ‘PayCM’ posters are being investigated, Madhuswamy said, not willing to blame the Congress. “Let’s ask ourselves if it is right,” he said. “We’re in public life. Who will benefit with such mud-slinging? Let’s take a look at ourselves and how we politicians are being projected. We’ve become naked, falling deeper,” he said.

Raising the issue, Rajeev said the ‘PayCM’ posters was “a Congress-sponsored” campaign, leading to a din in the House. “When eggs were thrown at (Leader of the Opposition) Siddaramaiah’s car in Kodagu, (former BJP chief minister) BS Yediyurappa condemned,” the MLA said. “The CM’s post is a constitutional position. On what basis did they use the CM’s photo on a QR code?”

Rajeev began reading out Congress lawmaker Priyank Kharge’s reported statement claiming ownership of the ‘PayCM’ campaign.

Taking umbrage, former minister Krishna Byre Gowda said the Congress is ready to face legal action. “Eight persons have been arrested already. Take action as per law. We’re ready. But, if (Rajeev) wants to use Zero Hour to talk politics instead of calling the government’s attention on a particular issue, then we’ll also talk politics,” Gowda said.

Bommai was in the Assembly when Rajeev brought up the ‘PayCM’ row, but he chose not to respond, leaving Madhuswamy to do the talking.