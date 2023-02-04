Picket Modi, H D Kumaraswamy suggests contract workers

Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy asked the agitating contract workers of Visvesvaraya Iron & Steel Plant (VISP) to picket Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his visit to Shivamogga on February 27 and question him for not making any attempt to rejuvenate the plant and fight for the survival of the plant. "If necessary, I will also take part in your agitation."

He said former prime minister H D Deve Gowda has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking the Centre not to close down the plant. Let Modi respond to it.

Bhadravathi bandh on Feb 26

Manava Hakku Rakshana Vedike President Raju said it has been decided to call for Bhadravathi bandh on February 27 to protest the closure of the VISP on the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Shivamogga to inaugurate the airport.

Street vendors, poor people owe a lot to the plant. The closure of Mysore Paper Mills Limited had killed the town half and now the town will see silent death.