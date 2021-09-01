PM Modi deserves Oscar for skill in telling lies: Salim Ahmed

Taunting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, KPCC Working President Salim Ahmed stated that he deserves an Oscar for his skill in telling lies effectively.

Speaking to media persons on Wednesday, he said Modi has been telling lies for the past seven years. He has failed to deliver promises made during the Lok Sabha polls including employment generation. Undoubtedly he is the best in telling lies, Ahmed ridiculed.

Referring to PM's Radio programme Mann Ki Baat, he said except 'I am Modi speaking', "All other remarks/words uttered by him in the programme are false. Modi is not ready to face media at all and he has not conducted press conferences even once in the last seven years."

He also alleged that the Modi-led government at the Centre is all set to privatise many public enterprises or institutes in the country. It is planning to change Chatrapati Shivaji Stadium in Maharashtra to Ambani and Mangalore International Airport to Adani airport.

Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Shah are becoming sellers and Ambani and Adani are buyers. This is the state of India under Modi-rule, he rued.