PM Modi taking brave decisions: Shashikala Jolle

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking brave decisions that other governments did not take post-Independence, said Woman and Child Welfare Department Minister Shashikala Jolle.

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, she stated, Triple Talaq has been abolished, the status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 has also been abrogated.

The Centre has implemented the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the opposition parties are creating confusion over the CAA. Prime Minister has already clarified in this regard, she told.