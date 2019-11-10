Politics and cinema: Nikhil draws flak on social media

JD(S) Youth wing president Nikhil Kumaraswamy has received flak on social media for straddling between politics and films.

The youth wing leader was recently in London for work on his film, accompanied by his father H D Kumaraswamy.

One twitter user who claimed to be a party worker asked, “Where is Nikhil Gowda?” urging the party leaders to focus on strengthening the party. Some twitter users demanded that he step down as he was unable to devote time to politics.

Nikhil Kumaraswamy was appointed as the party’s youth wing president this July.