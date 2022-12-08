Poll outcome not indicator for state: H D Kumaraswamy

Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy has said that Gujarat poll outcome is not indicator for Assembly elections in Karnataka next year.

Pointing out that the Congress and other parties have lost their hold in Gujarat, Kumaraswamy said that the victory was not an achievement for the BJP. " The political scenario in Karnataka and Gujarat is different. Kannadigas will not cast vote on the basis of election results of Gujarat," he said. He denied the charges made by the Opposition leader Siddaramaiah that AAP received money from BJP in Gujarat. "I don't treat AAP as 'B' team of BJP. Congress had made similar charges against JD(S) earlier in the state," he said.